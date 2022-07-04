Scientists say Webb’s first photos are so beautiful they almost make her cry – Teach Me About Science

The whole world will see them on July 12, but the scientists who had the privilege of seeing the first images of the telescope were moved. The scientific community and fans in general prepare every hour to see these images from the new telescope that promises to revolutionize science and our knowledge of the universe.

In a recent statementThe images are so beautiful that they almost brought tears to Thomas Zarbuchen, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD).

“Images are being taken at the moment,” Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s director of science programs, said during a press conference on Wednesday. “There are already some amazing science images in the box, and more still needs to be captured as we move forward. We are in the middle of the process of acquiring historical data.” Speaking about his first encounter with Webb’s data, Zurbuchen said he was also amazed at what the telescope demonstrated its ability to do. He said he nearly cried when he saw the first photos taken by the new machine.

“It’s really hard not to look at the universe from a new perspective and not enjoy a very personal moment,” he adds. “It’s an emotional moment when you suddenly see nature unleash some of its secrets, and I would like you to imagine and look forward to it.”

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Milroy said she was impressed with the images Webb had produced so far. “What I saw moved me as a scientist, as an engineer, and as a human being.”

Another previous statement He says these images will include the deepest views of the universe ever taken and spectra obtained from the atmosphere of an exoplanet.

Among the first images will be “the deepest picture of our universe ever taken” thanks to the newly operated James Webb Space Telescope, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said. at a press conference – For the media – at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

He doesn’t detail which area of ​​the universe he’s focused on, but says “If you think about it, it’s the farthest thing humanity has looked at, and we’re just beginning to understand what Webb can and will do.” .

When and where do you see the first photos?

NASA, in collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope during the television broadcast that begins in 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12From NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Released one by one, NASA explains, these first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will show Webb in full force, ready to begin her mission to unravel the infrared world. Each photo will be simultaneously published on social networks and on the agency’s website: Access by clicking here.

Tuesday, July 12 – photo release day:

10:30 a.m. – Live coverage of the image broadcast will be broadcast on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. The audience will also be able to watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion.

12 p.m. – After the live broadcast, NASA and its partners will hold a joint information briefing at NASA Goddard. The summary will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.