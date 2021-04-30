Scripulous Fingore is a fictional enemy of Super Mario that has conquered fans – Nintenderos

Some of you may already know the story behind Pointed finger. If not, here we provide you with a brief review of this number.

The truth is that it does not exist: it comes from an account Twitter Which you can see below dedicated to posting completely incorrect video game content. However, in this case, it seems that this fictional character has fallen in love with fans.

In the files of New Super Mario Bros. (DS), there is a fully encrypted and unused ghost enemy referred to as “scripulous_fingore”. When asked about the enemy in an interview, Miyamoto ignored the question, appearing unusually upset. pic.twitter.com/xJYOHL8roD – Cut and hide video game content (CutVideoGame) April 23, 2021

It all started when they mentioned in a tweet the presence of a mysterious enemy character known only as “scripulous_fingore” in the new DS files from Super Mario Bros. After that, many followers showed their support for this character with fan arts.

Fun fact: Some of the unused content in Mario 64 DS suggests that Scripulous_fingore was intended to be a boss, but was cut short for unknown reasons https://t.co/ik2VaOQrKB pic.twitter.com/VNyJUL40bn – Cole Cartoons Copas (AKoolKoopa) April 25, 2021

-It’s weird to see everyone so amazed at this unused finger enemy from New Super Mario Bros. When it was a common enemy not used in a lot of other old Mario games! || # The Mario brothers #Super Mario #pixelart || pic.twitter.com/qljwqSYmCf – Ellispros (bros_ellis) April 26, 2021

I’m glad to see Scripulus Fingore finally garner some recognition, and a lot of people don’t know this but they’ve finally used it in Paper Mario Color Splash, giving its design very slight tweaks to better suit the game’s style. pic.twitter.com/gAt5Ht6SLl – Jones (@GreatGonzales) April 27, 2021

I think it’s weird no one talks about how much Mario World prototype files leaked into gigaleak a while ago. They have been trying to include this enemy in Mario games for 30 years for a reason pic.twitter.com/N4OWX4oKq0 – eSBe (@ SB2749) April 26, 2021

What do you think? Do you want to be present?

