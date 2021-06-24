Sebastian Yatra admits that the secret of the “public couple” is that it was configured on a yacht

Colombian Sebastian Yatra ant nest This Thursday concludes a week full of amazing guests on the show. The singer is preparing for a world tour that will begin in Spain and will continue in Mexico and the United States. The guest succeeded in composing the song of the moment with him couple of the year.

Pablo Mutos managed to convince the present-day music star to return to his show, although he didn’t do so empty-handed this time. The artist came with many gifts, among them some small T-shirts for Trunkas and Barrancas. The ants weren’t thrilled that Motos ate two different shapes of chocolate.

Sebastian Yatra introduced Pablo Mutos to some Trancas and Barancas in Chocolate Atrismedia

Guest, in addition to success in music, began work on his acting career. “I spent four months in Spain this year because I came to make a series for Netflix,” he explained. When asked if he plans to change the music for simultaneous translation, he clarifies that he prefers to wait “to see the result, but I like it.”

Interviewed person الشخص ant nest He will begin his world tour on June 26 in Madrid, but will then go to Mexico. In addition, he will be able to resume the US tour with Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias: “For me it is an honor because they both inspired me since I was young, two of the reasons why I wanted to be a singer and make a living from this.”

Sebastian Yatra will return to the stage on June 26 in Madrid Atrismedia





your song couple of the year, Who sings with Myke Towers, is the great hit of a moment in almost the entire planet. “It was crazy, especially thanks to Spain which made it go viral instantly,” Sebastian Yatra said of the song, which aims to be a summer 2021 hit.

Pablo Mutos wanted to know about the process of achieving such success. “I wrote it on a yacht, the producers showed me the track and I wrote it in a minute,” the guest explained. Yatra wanted to make it clear that he was a friend boat, although he took the opportunity to order one from Netflix, the platform on which he would star in a series.

Sebastian Yatra showed in “El Hormiguero” that he has nothing to envy about Twin Melody in the world of dance Atrismedia

Although the singer starred in a notorious party in Miami just a few days ago without complying with anti-viral measures, he emphasized that partying is not his thing. “I take care of myself a lot, after the concert I fasted for 40 minutes to take care of my voice and I will not go out unless there is a specific plan,” he assured the presenter.

