Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s right hand, leaves dead

Sheryl SandbergThe COO of Meta (Facebook’s parent company) announced on Wednesday that she is leaving the position after 14 years as Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man.

Sandberg’s departure marks the “end of an era” for Meta, as described by Zuckerberg himself, who has run the company closely with her since 2008.

Sandberg came to Facebook when Zuckerberg was only 23 years old And the company is still far from being a profitable business.

“Cheryl shaped our advertising business, hired amazing people, built our corporate culture, and taught me how to run a business,” said the Facebook co-founder.

In a lengthy message, Sandberg made it clear that he will work with Zuckerberg on the transition over the next few months and that he plans to focus on philanthropic endeavours in the future.

Sandberg, who did not specify the reason for his departure, highlighted how the debate around social networks has changed in recent years.

“To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement. But it must be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have a responsibility to create them in ways that protect privacy and keep people safe.”

Spaniard Javier Oliván will be Meta’s next chief operating officer, replacing Sheryl Sandberg.

Zuckerberg himself announced in a message on the social network that Olivan, who has so far been responsible for growth, will replace Sandberg next fall.

Although the Spaniard will be the new head of operations, his role will be different from that of Sandberg, who presided over the entire commercial branch of Facebook for years while Zuckerberg focused on the technology side.

“I don’t plan to replace Cheryl’s role in our current structure,” Meta CEO explained, noting that Oliván will have a “different” role than hers.

“The role of the operations manager will be more traditional as Javi will focus internally and practicallybased on its strong track record of making implementation more efficient and rigorous.”

Raised in Sabiñánigo (Huesca), Oliván was the Product Manager at Siemens Mobile before coming to Meta, where he has so far overseen key products and functions for the company’s applications.: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp.

His current role includes growth, integrity, business platform, advertising, commerce and social impact initiatives.

In addition to his product teams, Olivan—who has a degree in electrical and industrial engineering from the University of Navarra and an MBA from Stanford—leads other teams, such as data science, internationalization, user experience research, and content strategy.

