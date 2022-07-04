Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s right hand, leaves dead

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sheryl SandbergThe COO of Meta (Facebook’s parent company) announced on Wednesday that she is leaving the position after 14 years as Mark Zuckerberg’s right-hand man.

Sandberg’s departure marks the “end of an era” for Meta, as described by Zuckerberg himself, who has run the company closely with her since 2008.

