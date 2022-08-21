Shueisha now lets you send messages to your favorite mangaka – Kudasai

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

digital service Shōnen Jump Plus From Shueisha make a choice”fan cardswhich can reach manga authors in Japan. The tool is available under the information of each manga published on the service (obviously in Japanese), and a red button appears that writes:ァ ン レ タ ー を 送 る(Send a fan message)”.

By accessing this function, the user is redirected to a file google formYou will be notified of the following terms and conditions:

  • You can submit your impressions and messages of support for the business through this form. Your impressions and messages will first be reviewed by Shueisha’s editorial department. Please note that we will not always be able to forward your message to the author afterwards. Please note that we will not be able to respond to questions, comments, requests or complaints other than those submitted through this form.

Then he asks about the following areas:work name“,”Suspension“yes”consentThe latter refers to the fact that a fan’s comment can be used in promotional materials for a work, for example, a video that collects positive comments for the author. Those interested in participating in this dynamic can do so at any time, but their comments must be in Japanese.

To find the author of your choice, you must take into account that some of his works must be published in the service Shōnen Jump Plus (https://shonenjumpplus.com/search). Take the Japanese name of your business that you are interested in and paste it into the service’s search engine. For example, in this case we are looking for “Boku no Hero Academia (僕 ー ー ー ロ ー ア カ デ ア ア)“:

Access the manga that matches your search (in our case, it’s the second one) and a new window will open with the most recently published chapter. Scroll down a bit to find the working art sheet and you will find the said button with the option to go to the form.

Line: official site

© SHUEISHA Inc. の サ イ ト の デ ー ー タ の 著作 権 は 集 英 社 が 保有 し ま す。 無 断 複製 転 放送 禁止 ま す。

More Stories

How to activate it step by step

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Carl Sagan’s Prediction About the Future Has Come True, And It’s Disturbing – Teach Me About Science

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Learn solutions when you can’t see photos or videos sent to you | Messaging | trick | files | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | It’s official, so you can hide ‘Online’ for a specific contact | Tools | Android | Features | connection | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Astronomers trace the life of our sun and predict when it will die: this is how the story ends | Science and Ecology | Dr..

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to edit a web page from the browser

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

They take Dog and Cat Health and Wellbeing Day to Los Olivos in Hermosillo

32 mins ago Mia Thompson

Shueisha now lets you send messages to your favorite mangaka – Kudasai

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

The Earth is spinning faster and the days are getting shorter, why? What will happen? | News from Mexico

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

UMCentral | news portal

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Bundesliga is playing a great match

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson