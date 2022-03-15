‘Sin señas speciales’, Ariel Award-Winning Mexican Film by Fernanda Valades You can watch it on Amazon Prime | Cinema and entertainment series
When director Fernanda Valades released one of the best Mexican films of 2020 called Sin señas Specialtys, she portrayed the drama and powerlessness that people experience when they have to report and search for a missing relative.
The tragic story of this film starring Mercedes Hernandez, who plays Magdalena, focuses on the issues of enforced disappearance, insecurity and corruption in Mexico.
Fernanda Valades portrays in her film the despair and frustration a mother faces when she stops receiving news about her daughter who has left to try to cross the US border.
What are the details of “Sin señas” by Fernanda Valades?
The plot unfolds around Magdalena, a rural woman who embarks on a long adventure after her son does not reach adulthood after traveling as an immigrant to the United States in search of the “American Dream”.
From Magdalena’s point of view, corruption and inhumanity are discovered in the security system that belittles women and belittles their cause.
It also depicts the insecurity experienced by migrants wishing to cross borders and the power that criminal groups have over the control and promise of safe passage from Mexico to the United States.
No Signs Certain on Amazon Prime Video
After premiering at film festivals and theaters in Mexico in 2020 and 2021, “Sin señas Specialtyes” has reached the Amazon Prime video streaming platform internationally.
The film has won 9 Ariel Awards, including Best Picture and Best Directing, in addition to it currently has a 99% rating by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film was named Best International Film at the 2020 Gotham Awards, and its production is mostly made up of women, from director and heroine to producer Astrid Rondero, cinematographer Claudia Bisrel, artistic director Dalia Reyes, and editor Susan Korda.
