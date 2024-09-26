Sit down before you find out how much a Latino worker in Texas makes per week.

September 26, 2024
If you are thinking about getting a good job abroad, we offer you a good option. At Terra we will tell you how much salary In the week of Latin with employment in Texas.

On this site they are offering a job vacancy through the Simply Hired platform. What they are looking for is people who can speak Spanish, which is ideal for the entire Latino community.

How much does a Latino make in Texas?

With this employment Latinos can earn between $750 and $1,200 per week, plus health insurance, retirement plan, and more.

The salaries are interesting.
Source: SimplyHered

requirements

  • Live in Houston Texas.
  • Relationship ability.
  • Basic computer skills.
  • Virtual training available.

benefits

  • Salary from $750 to $1200 per week
  • Flexible schedule.
  • Opportunity to work from home.
  • Paid training weekly payments.
  • Bonds.
  • Excellent monthly compensation.
  • 401(k)
  • Dental insurance
  • Medical insurance
  • paid leave
  • Referral Program
  • Vision insurance

This is a good option. employment so you can get the good salaryThis way if you meet the requirements you can work with it. Texas.

