Sit down before you find out how much a Latino worker in Texas makes per week.

If you are thinking about getting a good job abroad, we offer you a good option. At Terra we will tell you how much salary In the week of Latin with employment in Texas.

On this site they are offering a job vacancy through the Simply Hired platform. What they are looking for is people who can speak Spanish, which is ideal for the entire Latino community.

How much does a Latino make in Texas?

With this employment Latinos can earn between $750 and $1,200 per week, plus health insurance, retirement plan, and more.

The salaries are interesting.

Source: SimplyHered

requirements

Live in Houston Texas.

Relationship ability.

Basic computer skills.

Virtual training available.

benefits

Salary from $750 to $1200 per week

Flexible schedule.

Opportunity to work from home.

Paid training weekly payments.

Bonds.

Excellent monthly compensation.

401(k)

Dental insurance

Medical insurance

paid leave

Referral Program

Vision insurance

This is a good option. employment so you can get the good salaryThis way if you meet the requirements you can work with it. Texas.

