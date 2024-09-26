Sit down before you find out how much a Latino worker in Texas makes per week.
If you are thinking about getting a good job abroad, we offer you a good option. At Terra we will tell you how much salary In the week of Latin with employment in Texas.
On this site they are offering a job vacancy through the Simply Hired platform. What they are looking for is people who can speak Spanish, which is ideal for the entire Latino community.
How much does a Latino make in Texas?
With this employment Latinos can earn between $750 and $1,200 per week, plus health insurance, retirement plan, and more.
requirements
- Live in Houston Texas.
- Relationship ability.
- Basic computer skills.
- Virtual training available.
benefits
- Salary from $750 to $1200 per week
- Flexible schedule.
- Opportunity to work from home.
- Paid training weekly payments.
- Bonds.
- Excellent monthly compensation.
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Medical insurance
- paid leave
- Referral Program
- Vision insurance
This is a good option. employment so you can get the good salaryThis way if you meet the requirements you can work with it. Texas.
