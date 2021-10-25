So you can use it from today

throughout its history, Both macOS and Windows have copied, integrated, or honored (but we want to say it) many of the functions of its great competitor.. To this day, both operating systems remain Jobs that no one else does, so it is interesting that they continue to focus on each other to grow.

With Mac OS Monterey, version 12 of the Apple operating system arriving today on compatible computers, Users receive two features in Windows 10, Windows 11 and even earlier versions Depending on the person we are talking about. They are the battery saver that brings “low consumption mode” and the ability to restore the system without the need for formatting, which comes under the name of the “Delete Contents and Settings” function. Both are a little hidden, so let’s see how they are activated.





Low Power Mode, inheritance from iOS (and from Windows many years ago)

One of the biggest complaints on macOS was Not having a low power mode like the one iPhones have had for years. When using a Mac or any computer, there are many occasions when you don’t need to get a lot of power, but simply get to the end of the day with a battery.

This is in Microsoft They understood this a long time ago with the power plans already in Windows Vista And that they arrived in Windows 11. By activating them, we can limit the power or brightness of the device depending on whether we are using the laptop battery or if we connect it to power.

Apple understood this in macOS Monterey, which has finally released it”Low Power Mode“Now we will see how it works, but first we must say that Apple has hidden the functionality quite a lot in the system. To activate it, go to “System Preferences -> Battery -> Battery -> activate Low Power Mode”.

If we want to activate Low Power Mode while connected to power, the path will be the same with a simple change: “System Preferences -> Battery -> Power Adapter -> Activate Low Power Mode”. By default, the system will remember the selected setting until we deactivate it.

Activation of the mode cannot be undone after a while, so it will be necessary to remember to deactivate it so that you do not have a slower device

as we see, The problem is that in order to activate and deactivate this mode we have to go to a setting that is not often accessible, as in the iPhone. Macs also have a Control Center, but inexplicably Apple hasn’t taken the road to activate the new mode. Macs also have a battery icon in the menu bar, but the system also doesn’t let you activate the mode from there, as Windows one-click has done for years.

This is the difference in performance on the MacBook Air M1 with and without Low Power Mode enabled.

despite this, The function is very useful to reduce the power consumption of the computer chip and variables such as screen brightness. In addition, some users of computers with dedicated graphics such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro have complained that connecting a display caused fans to run, due to heavy use of the graphics card.

With Low Power Mode, the GPU power profile is also loweredAnd with it the masses. In addition, on Intel computers, the system also limits Turbo Boost, such as Other tools that we already talked about. This will bring huge advantages to reducing the use of fans, with which we will have much quieter equipment.

Wipe content and settings, similar to “Reset this PC” in Windows 10 and 11

One of the biggest problems in computing has been You must format computers to return them to their initial state. Some laptop manufacturers have long included a recovery mode that returns the computer to its factory state, but it’s their own, so Microsoft decided to implement its function in Windows 10, continuing in 11.

Apple has never had anything like this before, as it always does with the iPhone and iPad. Now, with Monterey, you have a choice.”Delete content and settings‘, which leaves the Mac clean of all user data, with the latest version of the system installed. The problem again is that Apple has hidden the functionality and in this case it’s less accessible than in ‘Low Power’ mode.

To clean a Mac using macOS Monterey, we will have to open System Preferences, and in the drop-down menu that shows the fact that its name is pressed in the menu bar, we will have to select “Delete Contents and Settings”, as we see in the image.

by activating it, The system will ask us for a password, and it will state that all content and settings will be deleted. Unlike Windows, macOS does not provide an option to keep our files safe in the Delete Wizard which is the application that performs the deletion task.

Everything that the new feature removes.

From now on, if we want to launch a new system as if the machine was new, You no longer need a “clean install”Because it will be the system that takes care of everything.