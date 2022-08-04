Solis wins the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award 2022 in the Green Leadership category

Solis is the winner of the Asia Responsible Enterprises Award (AREA) 2022 in the Green Leadership category. This award represents international recognition of the company’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The theme for this year’s Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022 (AREA) 2022, “Transformation Zero”, highlighted this The award winners demonstrated a zero-sum sustainability approach in all aspects and throughout the sustainability cycle. They gave equal importance to zero emissions, zero waste and inequality.

in this occasion, Lucy Lu, Global Marketing Director at Solissaid: “We are extremely proud and honored to receive this award. Solis, as a global leader in string inverters, actively contributes to the long-term sustainable development and acceleration of the application of innovative technologies by promoting sustainable solutions. Solis will continue to work with its partners in the pursuit of a world-free from zero “.

Sols has not only been recognized for her advocacy of sustainable and responsible business practices, but also for her tremendous contribution to the well-being of society.. Some of the initiatives Solís has taken include helping the less fortunate, combating COVID-19, and participating in poverty alleviation programs through photovoltaics.

The company donated $155,000 in early 2020 to fight COVID-19. He also donated large amounts of medical supplies to medical staff on the front lines. Solís has donated $465,000 in scholarships to universities and colleges, as well as donating investors to various non-profit PV projects.

Solis recently has supplied its series transformers for the 300MW Tidal Flats Power Plant in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province. The average annual usage period of a photovoltaic power plant is about 1120 hours and about 340 million kWh of clean electricity can be saved to the power grid on average annually. This energy source is equal to half of the county’s clean electricity needs.

Each year, the project will avoid the use of about 100,000 tons of coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 270,000 tons. The system is expected to save about 2,300 tons of sulfur dioxide and 1,000 tons of nitrogen oxide.

This project uses the Solis 215-255kW three-phase inverter series, which has a maximum efficiency of 99%, >150% DC/AC ratio, supports compatibility with high-power modules and two-phase modules, and provides anti-PID function to improve it. System efficiency. LONGi Solar provided the PV modules for this project.

With the implementation of this type of project, Solis pledges to continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility commitments.