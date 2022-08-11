Sonora Grill wants to fix the issue of discrimination in the dark: Sheinbaum

Mexico City Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum accused the restaurant Sonora Grill Desire to fix “in the dark” Research against him for discrimination and racism.

To be very clear, this is not a political issue. Dark Agreements are no longer in the city government, if they used to, it’s over.”

At a press conference, the official said Geraldine Gonzalez, chairwoman of the Mexico City Council for the Prevention and Elimination of Discrimination (cubride) She requested interviews with the owners of Sonora Grill and her legal representative as part of the investigations, but they told her they wanted to see her “to settle the political issue.”

Geraldine Gonzalez told him that the issue had nothing to do with politics, but rather with discrimination in the restaurant on the basis of skin color.

“It sounds dangerous to me and I think it should be reported, it has nothing to do with politics and Sonora Grill should respond to the protocol in any of these cases in the case of Kobride,” Claudia Sheinbaum said.

He reported that two people identified as Copred’s legal representatives had requested a meeting with Geraldine González to consider the political issue prior to the legal case.

On a later call, they insisted on meeting asserting that the restaurant and waiters had been attacked because of Kobride.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the theme of Sonora Grill It is not a political issue But yes, a legal legal procedure, where they have to cooperate and continue the procedures, interviews with staff, waiters, diners.

Finally, Sheinbaum invited the residents to Restaurants Report with discriminatory practices.

The Sonora Grill Prime Masaryk crew was accused a few weeks ago of separating diners and placing them in different areas of the venue, depending on the color of their skin.