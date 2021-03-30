SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes upon landing in Texas (video)

Leo Adkins

Published:

March 30, 2021, 13:58 GMT

It is the fourth consecutive failure in missile tests since December.

The prototype of SpaceX’s Starship SN11 missile on Tuesday exploded as it landed in Boca Chica (Texas, USA) while conducting a flight test.

The missile rose more than 9 km and landed horizontally over the Gulf of Mexico before assuming a vertical landing position. However, about six minutes after starting the test, the image turned black before turning on the SN11 engines and then froze. Soon after, SpaceX engineer John Innsbrucker assured that the prototype “will not return.”

The fog masked the explosion, but the live broadcast showed a flash. At the moment the exact cause of failure is unknown.

On March 4, the Starship SN10 prototype exploded shortly after landing after the initial test was suspended. Likewise, on February 2, the SN9 spacecraft exploded on its final landing just like the SN8 destroyed at the end of last year.

With the Starship spacecraft, SpaceX seeks to transport cargo and people to the Moon, Mars and other places in space. Each one will be able to carry loads of more than 100 tons and 100 passengers simultaneously, according to the company.

