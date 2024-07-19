Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mia Thompson July 19, 2024 0
Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The Spanish economy is receiving good news again. The International Monetary Fund has once again improved our country's forecasts, estimating that GDP will advance by 2.4 percent this year. This is half a percentage point more than the previous forecast of the body headed by Kristalina Georgieva.

Moreover, according to the International Monetary Fund, Spain is consolidating itself as the economic engine of Europe, as the industrialized country that will achieve the largest growth in the world, after only the United States, whose economy is expected to grow by 2.6 percent.

“Spain is a bright spot in the eurozone”

“Spain is a bright spot in the euro area.” These are the words of the Deputy Director of the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund, Petia Cueva Brooks, who stressed that these expectations are due to the recovery of investment in our country and “very strong” service exports.

“The global economy on the ropes”

The International Monetary Fund today published its report, “The World Economy on the Ropes,” in which the organization guarantees that global growth will remain “unchanged,” despite continuing inflation. The report also indicates that the global economy will grow by 3.2 percent in 2024, and by more than a tenth in 2025.

The IMF insists that inflation in services, such as tourism, is “weighing on inflation” and “complicating” the normalization of monetary policy. This means that the risk of inflation rising again is greater, leaving a scenario where interest rates remain higher for longer than expected.

“Modest recovery in the euro area”

In the euro area, the IMF says, activity appears to have “bottomed out”. It expects, as in its previous forecast, a moderate recovery of 0.9% this year. That’s a tenth faster than previously estimated. Behind the figure is “stronger momentum” in services and a higher-than-expected increase in net exports.

Follow us on our website WhatsApp channel Don't miss the latest news and all the news from anten3noticias.com

More Stories

Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Mia Thompson July 18, 2024 0
UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 16, 2024 0
Mexico asks US for exemptions on solar panel exports

Mexico asks US for exemptions on solar panel exports

Mia Thompson July 15, 2024 0
Business Opportunities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda | Camarabilbao

Business Opportunities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda | Camarabilbao

Mia Thompson July 12, 2024 0
Maria Galán, the “good girl” who gave up the comfort of Madrid to raise her 32 “children” in Uganda

Maria Galán, the “good girl” who gave up the comfort of Madrid to raise her 32 “children” in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 10, 2024 0
We are the United States' largest trading partner…and we depend on them more than ever.

We are the United States' largest trading partner…and we depend on them more than ever.

Mia Thompson July 8, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mia Thompson July 19, 2024 0
Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Mia Thompson July 18, 2024 0
For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

Cedric Manwaring July 18, 2024 0
Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Cedric Manwaring July 17, 2024 0
UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 16, 2024 0