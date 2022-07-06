Sporting Crystal announces the future of Washington Corozo in the United States | Transfers 2022 | RMMD | Sports

Washington Coruso will not be part of the Sporting Crystal first team for the remainder of this season. The Bagupontin team announced on Wednesday via social networks that the Ecuadorean striker will continue his career in the Major League Soccer (MLS) defending the colors of Austin FC.

“Sporting Crystal has informed Celeste’s family and the general public that we have reached an agreement with Austin Football Club, Major League Soccer (MLS), to appoint professional soccer player Washington Coruso on a temporary basis for a period of six months with an option to purchase.”says the statement of “breweries”.

The 23-year-old striker arrived at Remenci in 2020 from Independiente del Valle. With “Heavenly”, he was the striker until the middle of last year, when he left on loan to Pumas UNAM from Liga MX. After the loan agreement expires, Corozo will start a new adventure in the United States.

Washington Coruso will play in the NBA. (Photo: Sporting Crystal)

“The footballer is already in the United States for medical examinations and once the relevant procedures are completed, his joining the aforementioned club will be made official.”The official note added regarding the next moves to be made by the Guayaquil-born left winger.

Washington Coruso arrived at our establishment at the start of the 2020 season and won the title that same year. Likewise, he was part of the team that won the first stage of Liga 1 2021. Later, he continued his career in the Mexican League with UNAM Pumas.”via Sporting Crystal for the striker.

In conclusion, the “brewers” expressed their gratitude to the player who defended the enterprise jacket for a year and a half. “We thank Washington Coruso for his professionalism and wish him all the best in his new career challenge.”judgment on the note. “Manchita, many hits!”Says a post from the club.

