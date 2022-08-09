Standing in the sun can make the scratches on your car disappear

“Self-repairing surface of a model car after scratching when exposed to concentrated sunlight using a magnifying glass (top) or direct sunlight (bottom).” picture : Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT)

as if One screen protector for your entire car a new layer It was developed by researchers at the Korea Chemical Technology Research Institute (KRTRI).cricket) Can go one step further than sheets or Movie butts of the plastic that you apply on T screen or a smartphone. When exposed to sunlight, it is able to heal itself. causing scratches Disappears completely Just half an hour.

Unless you keep it Parked in a garage all the time, it is inevitable that t Your car is scratched either because Another vehicle in a parking lot, or a stone while on the road. There are protective coatings that help protect the outer surface of trolley And reduce the risk that the scratch is deep enough to damage feeexposes the base metal plate and increases the risk of rust, but even the protective layer will show scratch marks that need to be repaired yes, polished or treat it By a professional with the right tools.

For those who want their car to look as pure as the day it was sold at the dealership, but without putting any effort or money into maintaining it, the self-healing protective coatings were developed a few years ago, With some challenges that were hard to overcome. material that has The flexible properties to facilitate scratch damage repair are also not very durable, so the car will actually be more prone to scratches more often, while also showing stiffer materials that are less prone to damage. Less effective self-healing tendencies when the physical impact is strong enough to produce a visible scratch.

I Researchers at the Korea Chemical Technology Research Institute have created The best approach of both worlds. They have reinforced a heavy-duty protective resin coating using an acrylic polyol-based reverse polymer mesh material, as well as the introduction of a photothermal dye. The dye absorbs infrared light from the sun and converts it into heat energy, which increases the surface temperature of the protective layer. The chemical bonds of the coating’s polymeric structure react with increasing heat by dissociating and then recombining again, slowly rebuilding the damaged polymeric structure where the scratching occurred until it is completely repaired and removed.

“The Self-Repair Mechanism of Environmentally Friendly Protective Coatings for Vehicles, Including a Dynamic Polymer Network and Photothermal Shading.” picture : Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT)

G/O Media may get commission Don’t drop them

It features a custom acoustic platform for unique, powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancellation or transparency to suit your needs, has three sizes of soft ear tips to make it comfortable, and has up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge.

The healing process can be accelerated by using a high intensity light source such as a laser, Or with a magnifying glass like old school But tests on a small car model treated with paint found that leaving the car with visible damage in the bright afternoon sun for about 30 minutes generates enough heat to completely treat the scratches.

The effectiveness and speed of the healing process depends on several factors, including Going severe exposure to sunlight, but researchers are confident that it can not only be used in cars , but also as a way to protect other vehicles such as ships and aircraft while reducing maintenance requirements. And yes, it can also apply to devices like smartphones, so the next time your device is dropped on the curb and you’re left with scars that you I remember you You clumsy, you can leave it on window for a while and then Finding Device looks like new.