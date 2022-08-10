Star+ and UFC Fight Pass Stream Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera vs. Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego | Other sports | Sports

Ecuadorean Marlon Chito vera He’s been asking since 2021 about the chance to face former Bantamweight Champion Dominic Cruz. That moment has come, since Saturday, August 13, he will risk his climb on classification 135 pounds when facing dominant In the main event of UFC San Diego, in the fixed cage at Pechanga Arena.

David Onama against Nate Landwehr in the co-main event, as well as Yazmín Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo in the minimum weight, promise to leave the Octagon warm so Vera and Cruz can do their work.

The UFC San Diego card will be streamed from 3:00 PM (Ecuador time) with the initial stage to Star+ subscribers, ESPN2 and UFC Fight Pass and from 6:00 p.m. Best for Star + subscribers, ESPN2 and a UFC Fight Pass.

Vera and Cruz are scheduled to participate in Media Day this Wednesday at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. The official weigh-in will take place on Friday morning, and the ceremonial weigh-in will take place in the afternoon at the Pechanga Arena.

“I want to be the UFC Bantamweight World Champion, so I’m going to win this fight, I’m going to finish Cruz… I’m going to get to the waypoint towards the title. But first things first: finish Cruz, beat him, show my level and take the belt to Ecuador one day,” Fighter Chun said to a microphone Spanish UFC.

UFC San Diego Fight Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominic Cruz

Introductions

Angela Hill (USA) v. Lupe Godinez (Mexico / Canada)

Martin Buday (Slovakia) vs. Lukas Brzeski (Poland)

Gabriel Benitez (Mexico) vs. Charlie Antivirus (USA)

Youssef Zalal (Morocco) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (USA)

Audi Osborne (Jamaica) vs. Tyson Nam (USA)

excellent

Marlon Vera (Ecuador) vs. Dominic Cruz (USA/Mexico)

Nate Landwer (USA) vs. David Onama (Uganda)

Devin Clark (USA) vs. Azamat Merzakanov (Russia)

Cynthia Calvilo (USA/Mexico) vs. Nina Nunes (USA)

Bruno Silva (Brazil) vs. Gerald Merchart (USA)

Jasmine Jorge (Mexico) vs. Yasmine Lucindo (Brazil)

(Dr)