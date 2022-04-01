State-of-the-art Flag – La Nacion

In 1990, the proportion of people over the age of 60 in the world was 9%. By 2013, it had risen to 12% and it was estimated that it would be around 21% in 2050. With an increase in life expectancy, the incidence of neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive impairment increases. The most common are Alzheimer’s disease and the Parkinson’s Diseasediffer from each other even when they can be presented together.

In recent decades, science has established associations between primary brain insulin resistance and insulin deficiency with the typical deterioration of Alzheimer’s disease, which is why we started talking about type 3 diabetes to describe the disorder that affects more than 46 million people worldwide. Globalism. About ten million new cases are diagnosed annually, and age is the main risk factor for this disease, and it is the leading cause of dementia, although it is not the only cause. Genetic and environmental factors have been added, in addition to arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking or diabetes itself, which is why it becomes very important to reduce these factors by 25% as a preventive tool.

Parkinson’s disease affects seven million people worldwide. A recent study published in the prestigious journal Nature revealed that defects in the brain’s so-called mitochondrial complex 1 affect neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter essential for motor skills, producing the stiffness and tremors typical of the onset of this condition. .

Faulty mitochondria, the body’s energy factories, have been linked to disease for years, but it’s not yet clear whether it’s the cause or the effect, other than the fact that the combinations with genetic and environmental factors in this case can’t be eliminated. Rodriguez, whom we refer to, using a mouse model, has confirmed that dysfunction in the above-mentioned region of the brain occurs first in dopamine-producing neurons, in the axon, and in the elongated. A thin structure that transmits an electrochemical impulse to another neuron. Then the so-called soma, which is the cell body that contains the nucleus, is altered. Contrary to what was previously known, neurons do not necessarily die from disease; They are changed, but they can be saved if a way to reverse or slow the degenerative process is discovered at some point. The new trials aim to treat Soma with gene therapy rather than axons, as has been the case so far. A promising new approach, for sure.

Certainly, medicine in the past 50 years has shown more advances than it has in the past 50 centuries thanks to its revolutionary technological, biological and therapeutic contributions. The potential of new strategies puts us on the cusp of a paradigm shift.