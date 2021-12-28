Streamer admits to forging this 1/16 million shining showdown in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

An interesting recently shared message comes back to us again regarding one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about it Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

In this case, we were able to find out about a case that recently went viral starring the broadcaster Kylay. Apparently, on December 25, he went live where he had a brilliant double encounter with a probability of 1 in 17 million possibilities in the game (similar to another possibility we told you about. a few days ago). However, soon after he admitted that this meeting was a sham.

The information was shown on his Discord and he issued an apology, only those with a paid subscription could read it. He has removed tweets, YouTube videos, and Twitch VODs containing the encounter, even though fans think so. Apologize to those who don’t have a paid subscription on Twitch or YouTube.

Below you have a screenshot of the meeting and capture of the apologies that were posted by some subscribers on social networks:

