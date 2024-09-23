Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning $500 a day

Mia Thompson September 23, 2024 0
Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning 0 a day

Blue Domai, with Maria Albero: the influencer explains what it's like to work in which he earns up to $ 500 a day / www.meganoticias.cl

Needless to say, social networks have allowed many to get a job that was previously unimaginable. More and more young people are finding a way to make a living there, and celebrities are classics in this sense.

For example, this is what happened with Blu Dumay, daughter of the Andean model María Albero and Carlos Dumay. The truth is that Albero is currently married to Ivan Zamorano, and the young woman lives with them in Miami. Moreover, before that, the influencer studied commercial engineering at the Adolfo Ibáñez University.

But what does it do? It may not seem like a novelty at this point, but Blu Dumay has launched “Digital con Blu”, a digital marketing project on the networks. The project has been active since March, and aims to help both brands and companies as well as content creators specialized in positioning.

According to Mega Noticias, the 27-year-old has made huge financial gains. Earn up to $500 per day With the idea. Many will wonder how it all started, and that's exactly what I explained in my interview with LUN.

“I started as a management manager, managing other companies’ networks and helping them grow. “I recently started educating myself and educating myself with other people who also sold digital marketing courses, which taught me how to grow on social media.”

On the other hand, he also explained what he intends to do in the future:I want to launch courses that I have created myself, where I can implement the strategy I have learned and be able to teach how to make passive income or make money in a day. It is nice to be able to grow people, and maybe, just like I made $500 in a day, the same will happen with my students.

More Stories

Lower interest rates in the United States would attract more investment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Lower interest rates in the United States would attract more investment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mia Thompson September 20, 2024 0
The Peruvian influencer remains in critical condition in Uganda: her health continues to deteriorate due to malaria and diabetes

The Peruvian influencer remains in critical condition in Uganda: her health continues to deteriorate due to malaria and diabetes

Mia Thompson September 19, 2024 0
Rio Negro to transfer technology to Uganda (Africa) for nuclear development – ​​Más Río Negro

Rio Negro to transfer technology to Uganda (Africa) for nuclear development – ​​Más Río Negro

Mia Thompson September 14, 2024 0
US Chamber of Commerce Warns of Judicial Reform: 'It Weakens NAFTA Process and Next Government'

US Chamber of Commerce Warns of Judicial Reform: 'It Weakens NAFTA Process and Next Government'

Mia Thompson August 29, 2024 0
Almost the same as all of Florida.

Almost the same as all of Florida.

Mia Thompson August 28, 2024 0
Latinas contributed .3 billion to the U.S. GDP, equivalent to the entire state of Florida.

Latinas contributed $1.3 billion to the U.S. GDP, equivalent to the entire state of Florida.

Mia Thompson August 27, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning 0 a day

Successful networking business of Bloom Dumay, daughter of Maria Albero: she was earning $500 a day

Mia Thompson September 23, 2024 0
France in 'very dangerous situation' says PM – DW – 09/22/2024

France in 'very dangerous situation' says PM – DW – 09/22/2024

Cedric Manwaring September 23, 2024 0
Russia will not participate in peace summit on Ukraine – DW – 09/21/2024

Russia will not participate in peace summit on Ukraine – DW – 09/21/2024

Cedric Manwaring September 22, 2024 0
Buying a Used Car: Yes or No?

Buying a Used Car: Yes or No?

Magdalena Zlatica September 21, 2024 0
What is the benefit of the European Parliament’s support for González Urrutia? – DW – 09/19/2024

What is the benefit of the European Parliament’s support for González Urrutia? – DW – 09/19/2024

Cedric Manwaring September 20, 2024 0