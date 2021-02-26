Super Strong begins its way to the Kentucky Derby | Sports

The career in which the three-year-old Super Strong will make his US debut has already been decided. This is the 41st edition of the Tampa Bay Derby, scheduled for March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs Racecourse, Florida.

The test, in which the top four will score points in the Kentucky Derby on May 1, will be at a distance of 1,700 meters and with a guaranteed prize of $ 400,000.

According to Mark Tacher, owner of the Sonata Stable to which Super Strong belongs, the sample was nominated alongside Moonlite Strike, also owned by him. Both are on the 43rd registered before registering for the event that takes place next Wednesday.

Super Strong has had no activity since its victorious debut at the Agustín Mercado Reverón Classic, at the Camarero Racecourse on December 19, when impressed with its performance, with a time of 1: 23.61 for the 1,400 meters.

Through son of Super Sever’s work at Srikinglybeautiful, who grew up in Kentucky, Tacher was convinced he should be given a chance to race in America. In pursuit of his big dream of becoming a Kentucky Derby, he sent him to Saffie Joseph’s stable, Jr.

By the time of the Tampa Bay Derby, Super Strong will not last for 77 days, but there have been at least four breezes since Jan 30 at the Palm Meadows Training Center in Florida.

That day he did a half-mile at 00: 48.85. Then on February 6, the breeze blew a comfortable thousand meters in 1: 03.20. A week later he returned to work this time by a thousand meters at 00: 59.60 and his last escape was last Saturday with 1: 01.60 for the same distance.

Regarding the decision to run the live version to the Tampa Bay Derby, Tacher indicated that this race was one of the three races they were considering appearing again. “We had a choice between the Tampa Bay Derby and the Gotham Stakes or the Fountain of Youth,” he said.

In Moonlite Strike’s case, this Kentucky-raised son from Liam’s Map in Twinkling, by War Chant, is the winner of two of his four matches. He made his debut at fourth to three and a half lengths behind the winner on October 16 at Gulfstream Park West, Florida.

He then won his second round of the track on November 14 at an unclaimed whores event, closing in second and timely 1: 23.51 for 1,400 meters.

In his third round, he repeated his victory in his first-mile debut at Gulfstream Park, also in Florida, on December 10, with a time of 1: 38.96 and dominating the lead after competing for the lead from the entire distance.

He came fourth to the 18 Caddo River Corps at the $ 150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes in Oaklawn Park, Arkansas, on January 22.

“For the Tampa Bay Derby, Moonlight Strike will be borne by Daniel Centeno and Super Strong by Antonio Gallardo,” said Tacher, who did not anticipate what would happen to both horses after the event.

The businessman said, “I don’t like anticipating facts. As they say, we are going step by step. The decision will depend on how the horses are going. We will evaluate the alternatives that we will face after this race.”

Super Strong and Moonlite Strike will do another hard work this coming Saturday as a clause modification for adorable classic commitment.