Surprising elimination of Mimi Barona at the US Open Surfing Championships in California | Other sports | Sports

Olympic surfer Dominic Barona of Europe will try to improve what it was like to take part in the US Open surfing Huntington Beach, which takes place on that beach in California and was eliminated in the second round on Thursday.

Mimi ranked third the heat (Series), with a final average of 4.24 (1.67 + 2.57). in a classification The event came in 17th place with 2,000 points, and the Ministry of Sports published on its Twitter account.

The 30-year-old peninsula made her way to the United States with gusto after her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 last August. Previously, it had been set up on a beach in El Salvador.

“Nice event, just more waves were missing. With our heads held high and let’s move on to the next head,” the three colors voiced in an Instagram story.

In the second round, Mimi was paired with Caroline Marks from the United States. Kobe Enright from Australia and Gabriella Bryan from Hawaii.

Marks (13.60), the series winner, and Brian (7.26) qualified for the round of 16. Barona (4.24) and Enright (2.00) were eliminated for third and fourth places, respectively.

“There were no waves, very difficult. But hey, it is. I already travel on Sunday to Europe: first to Portugal, then to France,” the athlete from Montañita told EL UNIVERSO, whose overall result in the first round was 11.54 and thus ranked second in the heat 3 behind American Kirra Pinkerton (12.34).

Now, Mimi wants to end the week’s training in California for Sunday to head to Portugal. In that group he plans to visit MMA fighter Marlon in the UFC Chito Vera, at the RVCA Center. (Dr)