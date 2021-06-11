‘Sweet and Sour’: 5 things you need to know about South Korean romantic comedies | Netflix | Drama | skip entry

as standard know more

With humor, sometimes naivety, and drama, Lee Gae-byok “Sweet and Bitter” is a new production that just entered the Netflix catalog. The premiere was scheduled to take place last year, but the pandemic delayed the release.

This romantic comedy presents the process of falling in love and destroying a South Korean couple in common. “Sweet and Sour” specifically deals with the best and worst relationships from the perspective of a young couple who begins to develop a career. Supernatural efforts to get a better job and sacrifices in daily routines don’t always lead to good results or can damage the depths of a relationship.

Here we leave 5 facts you should know about “sweet and sour”:

1. Based on a book

The story “Sweet and Sour” is based on the bestseller “The Beginning of Love” (2004) by Japanese novelist Kurumi Inoue. This is not the first time this book has been shown on screen. In 2015, a Japanese production in Shizuoka and Tokyo, in the late 1980s, developed the same story.

Love Begins is the first movie release based on the book of the same name. The song “Sweet and Sour” comes after 6 years.

2. Super Cast

The cast includes star Jang Ki Young (Jang Hyuk), and actor from “My Room is Jumiho” and “The Liar and His Lover”. In addition, we will see 26-year-old actress Chae Soo Bin, who also starred in “Our Police Course,” Disney+’s first original K-drama, in the title role of nurse and partner Jang-hyeok. To top the cake, we’ll see actress and f(x) singer Chrystal Soo Jung or Kristal, in a somewhat original role as Han Bo-yeong. This American-born starlet has worked in the productions of “My Lovely Girl” (2014), “The Bride of Habaek” (2017), “Prison Playbook” (2017), and “Player” (2018).

3. An unexpected turn

This movie is not what was expected. Although it may initially be an interesting comedy for its plot, it is only until the end of the film (with a duration of 1 hour and 42 minutes) that a truly unexpected twist emerges. It even makes you want to see it again to connect all the details and fit pieces that would otherwise have been loose.

Read more: ‘Future Avenger’: What does Mars look like according to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie?

4. The pressures of contemporary life

The exhaustion of South Korean society is shown in great detail in the film. Restless nights inside the office, irreparable traffic that degrades a person, and endless fatigue upon reaching home and office, are heavily portrayed in “Bittersweet”. This unsustainable situation becomes a reason for the separation of the spouses because the lack of time for engagement pushes them completely apart.

5. JEJU ISLAND

It is a tourist destination in South Korea that was mentioned several times during the film. Jeju Island is a health resort within a volcanic region with scenic landscape and tropical climate. In addition, the ancient culture is protected with great zeal. The great diversity of its fauna is one of its main attractions.

A volcanic view of Jeju Island (South Korea). The volcanic landscapes and lava tunnels of Jeju Island, in southwestern South Korea, have made it triple UNESCO: World Heritage, Global Geoparks, and Biosphere Reserve.