Tapestry increases sales by 15% and exceeds pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2022

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tapestry closes another year higher. The American group that owns Coach and Kate Spade Ended fiscal year 2022 (ended July 2) with 15% sales growth compared to the previous year.

Specifically, the revenues of the textile company in that period amounted to 6684.5 million dollars, 11% above what was recorded in the last fiscal year before the outbreak of the epidemic.

The company’s profits in the fiscal year 2022 amounted to $856.3 million, an increase of 2.6% over the previous year. Compared to before the Covid-19 outbreak, the growth was 33.1%.

For the next fiscal year, Tapestry estimates that its turnover will rise between 3% and 4%., about $6.9 billion. This forecast is based on a “gradual improvement in the situation in mainland China,” as well as the fact that “inflationary pressures and consumer confidence are not getting worse,” Tapestry says.

Tapestry kept its sales flat in the last quarter of the year, at €1,620 million

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, the group recorded sales of $1,620 million, with a near-zero development compared to the same period of the fiscal year 2021 and an increase of 7% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company’s profit for the quarter was $189 million, down 5.5% year over year.

In this period, Tapestry increased its sales especially in North America, Japan and Europe, but decreased by 30% in China “due to the disruptions related to the epidemic”, the American group justifies.

In 2021, Tapestry launched the plan accelerator programIt is a three-year growth strategy With the aim of cutting costs and improving margins to recover after the impact of the pandemic in fiscal year 2020.

Within the framework of this plan, which includes increasing the penetration of the Internet, Tapestry texture crosses $2 billion in digital sales It added 7.7 million new consumers in North America in the year.

More Stories

FGR determines not to exercise criminal proceedings against directors of the National Institute of Statistics

14 hours ago Mia Thompson

Carl Sagan’s disturbing 1995 predictions about the modern world that came true | Science and Ecology | Dr..

22 hours ago Mia Thompson

Is it possible to prevent presbyopia?

1 day ago Mia Thompson

NASA scientists on alert for accelerating loss of platforms and ice in Antarctica (what could happen)

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Yoga for everyone! Why do corporate wellness programs fail?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science.-45 Years Since “Wow”, The Most Mysterious Extraterrestrial Signal – Publimetro México

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Tapestry increases sales by 15% and exceeds pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2022

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 after falling to Borna Couric

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus V11.20 | Free Download APK Without Ads | No ads | Free | fire modes | Download | Blue WhatsApp | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

The priest rebukes the congregants for not buying him an expensive watch

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Extremists cut off the hand of a convert to Christianity in Uganda weeks after he left Islam

6 hours ago Leland Griffith