Tea Programs “In Front Of You”, The Grand Jury Prize Winner Of The Gijon Film Festival

Director Hong Sangsu’s new film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, encourages looking at life head-on.

TEA Tenerife Arts . Areacenter dependent region culture Cabildo, who runs the counselor Enrique Arriagaproject from tomorrow [viernes 26] until sunday [día 28]7:00 p.m., in front of you (Dangsin-eolgul-apeseo2021), the new movie Hong Sang Soo. Premiered at Cannes and winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Gijón, this lively and fun film encourages us to look at life head on. In it, Hong Sangsoo points out that perhaps the most important things are also the most urgent. in front of youa movie starring Lee Hyeyoung, Cho Yunhee, Kwon Haehyo, Shin Seokho, and Kim Saebyeok, and shown in the original in Korean with Spanish subtitles.

After several years of living in the United States, Sanguk returns to Seoul to meet his sister and nephew. As he gets used to life in Korea, he discovers new places, walks in a park or searches for the old house he grew up in, now turned into a store. Although she has not worked as an actress for many years, Sangok decides to meet a famous film director younger than her, who asks her to take part in his next film. Sangok lives in the present, but despite her desire to return to acting, she keeps a secret that makes her hesitate.

Hong Sangsoo was born on October 25, 1960 in Seoul. After studying at Chungang University and in the United States, he made his directorial debut on television before shooting his first movie on the big screen in 1996, The day a pig fell into a well. In his films, the illusion of familiarity grabs the shoulders with the greatest sophistication. Paired with a sense of realism with an almost conceptual approach to storytelling and cinematography, authenticity with a very fertile mindset, it is the simplest record of life’s flickering with the most daring narrative action.

Throughout his career, he has directed around twenty feature films for which he has won top prizes in Cannes, Berlin, Locarno, Rotterdam, San Sebastian or Gijon, among many others. Among his nicknames, it is worth noting Now yes, not before (2015), in another country (2012), ha ha ha (2010), woman on the beach (2006), you and you (2016), On the beach alone at night (2017), CLEAR CAMERA (2018), The woman who ran away (2020) and an introduction (2021).

Tickets for the movie show can be obtained through the center’s website (www.teatenerife.es) And at the box office flame. People who attend these shows are advised to arrive 15 minutes early to be seated.