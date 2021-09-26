Teacher training on assistive technologies and interactive digital textbooks in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda



ICT is a valuable tool for students with disabilities who are often victims of the digital divide and exclusion from educational opportunities. Inclusive ICTs can improve the quality of the education they receive by increasing participation and reducing social exclusion. Providing inclusive ICTs for students with disabilities includes removing barriers and allowing all students to access the same educational opportunities as their peers.

Under the Accessible Digital Textbooks Project, funded by the United Nations Coalition for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD), the UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa together with its partners, in particular the Ministries of Education, supports teacher training in the rights of persons with disabilities. Using interactive digital textbooks and technology aids in teaching content and adapting them to improve learning outcomes in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. The exercises to be implemented by the Global Electronic Schools and Communities Initiative (GESCI) are expected to take place from 2-10 October 2021.

The overall objective of this training is to ensure that the teaching and learning of students with disabilities is more inclusive and inclusive, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2006) and Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusion. Equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Two training events are planned for teachers with special needs in elementary education

Training in assistive technologies to ensure inclusive education and access to information for people with disabilities; And

Training in the use of accessible and interactive digital textbooks in teaching and adapting content to improve learning outcomes.

