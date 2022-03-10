Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles changing set has been announced including 13 8-bit and 16-bit games

The play condition We celebrated tonight, leave us an announcement Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collectionwhich is an assembly that includes 13 matches From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Konamion time 8 and 16 bit, which was released on NES, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive, Game Boy and arcade consoles. Coming to PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, and play in physical and digital by €39.99. You can watch his trailer below:

The games included in the assembly are as follows:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fighters of the Tournament (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fighters of the Tournament (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Mega Drive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Gameboy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Return from the Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Rescue Radical (Game Boy)

These games will include Local and online multiplayerPossibility save anytime and rewind movement, new game modes (dash bosschallenge mode), Japanese versions of eleven games, HD texture updates, developmental graphics and concept art, and historical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media content.