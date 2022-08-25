Temirat Tula, the current world champion, will run the Valencia Marathon

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

MADRID, August 25 (European press) –

Ethiopian runner Temirat Tola, the current world champion, will run the next edition of the Trinidad Alfonso Valencia Marathon, which will be held on December 4, in which he will be one of the favorites to win.

The African will be one of the favorites to lower the best mark at the Valencia circuit, which took place at 2:03:00 in 2020, and his attendance at the Valencia event will help him continue to climb up the ranks in the international marathon standings, where he has the fifth best record in history.

In addition to his success in the last World Cup in Eugene (USA), Tola, whose best time of 2:03:39, which he achieved less than a year ago in Amsterdam (Netherlands), took Olympic bronze in 2016 and the world. Runners-up in 2017.

“It is with great pleasure that I accepted the invitation to participate in the Valencia Marathon after stopping to run the London Marathon. After winning the World Championships, I had to recover for 15 days.
This means that with only 60 preparations it would not have been right to present myself in London,” the Ethiopian explained in comments provided by the race organisation.

The African knows that Valencia is “one of the fastest circuits in the world”. “I hope to get the best out of me
Record the race if all conditions are favorable.”

In addition, the organizers also confirmed that the race will be the venue chosen by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey to make her debut at the 42,195 metres. The African is popular with the capital city of Turia since two of the four world records it holds were achieved there.

