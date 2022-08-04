Ten people killed in flash floods in eastern Uganda

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Madrid, August 1 (Europe Press) –

Authorities confirmed that at least ten people died due to torrential rains and landslides in eastern Uganda on Sunday.

The rains particularly affected the town of Mbale, sweeping away many homes and vehicles and destroying crop fields, while a woman and two of her children perished in seven due to a landslide.

The floods also damaged bridges and destroyed roads between Mbale and the towns of Soroti, Tororo and Terini, paralyzing traffic in the area, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor.

Likewise, Elgon District Police Spokesman Rogers Taitika, indicated that so far four bodies have been found in the area, while Mbale Town Chief Muhammad Mafabi acknowledged that the material damage is enormous. .

“Roads have been cut off and there are displaced people. Our teams will soon provide the true numbers of damage,” he said, before noting that the floods were a new example of the effects of climate change in Uganda.

