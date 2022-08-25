Teros qualified for the first time in history for the Sevens World Cup | newspaper

After becoming the champion of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger, held over the weekend in Chile, Los Teros qualified for the World Sevens Circuit for the first time in history. Only the top 15 teams in the world participate in the competition.

After defeating Georgia 19-5 in the final, Uruguay were crowned champions of the World Challenge Series and promoted to the highest category.

At first, Uruguay started with a 26-12 defeat in front of Uganda, crushed Lithuania 52-5 in the second game, lost to Germany 17-14 in the third, then beat Tonga 17-12 and in the semi-finals beat Germany 19-15. , to beat Georgia 19-5 in the final.

Teros around the world

For the first time, Uruguay will be present in this six-month competition that requires two matches per month.

The circuit consists of 11 dates, starting in November and lasting until May of next year. Among the 15 teams are New Zealand, Fiji, Argentina, Australia, Great Britain and France, and they will tour several countries to play in places like Dubai, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore or Paris.

Many of the players who achieved this victory will not participate in the competition because they are preparing for the 2023 World Cup in France in the XV format, so it is a great opportunity for the players who will replace them.