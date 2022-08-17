The 2022 US Open has already had its first dip | Tennis

French tennis player Gaël Monfils, who is injured, announced on Wednesday in a Twitter message that he is ruling out participation in the US Open, the Grand Slam tournament that will start on August 29 in New York.

“Unfortunately, after the recent tests conducted after my return to Europe, I will not be able to defend my options at the US Open,” explained Monfils, the world number 22, who injured his right foot last week in Montreal. .

Hello all,

Malheureusement, et ce suite aux derniers réalisés à mon return in Europe, je ne serai pas en mesure de défendre mes chances at l’US Open cette année. I will notice a new period of cutting edge competition scolding. pic.twitter.com/6Z9tzUr2xj – Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) August 17 2022

But that’s not all, because Moonves, 35, has not indicated a date for his return.

In Montreal, the French tennis player was forced to retire in the second set against British Jack Draper (2-6, 2-0) in the round of 16. Moonves returned to competition after a three-month absence.

After playing the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo in April, Monfils was sidelined with a heel injury, which prevented him from playing at Roland Garros in June.

Gael Monfils, French tennis player. France Press agency

How did Gael Monfils perform in the 2022 ATP season?



The current season has not been very positive for this French tennis player, who suffered from some physical problems that did not allow him to do much activity on the tennis courts.

Despite this, Monfils managed to win the 250 race in Adelaide, when he defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the final in parts 6-4, 6-4. Since that victory, this player has not played the final of the ATP Championship yet this year.

When will the US Open 2022 start?

The last major tournament of the international tennis season will begin on August 29. There, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Britain’s Emma Radokano are expected to defend the “crown” they won last year.

It is worth noting that this tournament will be held in New York City.