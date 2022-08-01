As announced by Bloomberg, the new Rockstar game will be inspired by one of the most famous places in the world.

GTA 6 It is one of the games that achieves the most expectations, and although there is no official information yet, A famous journalist has confirmed what city the new Rockstar game will take place in.

The amazing city where GTA 6 will take place

Jason Schreyerjournalist from Bloomberg known, among other things, of the correctness of his prior information, Confirmed that the new title of the historical saga of Rockstar It will take place in fictional Miami. Although the game will only take place in one city, Jason mentioned that anyway, The map will be very wide. There are still no official confirmations from the developers of the game, and much less images, so we will have to wait a long time to see what the fictional Miami that the journalist predicted will be like.

GTA 6 will take place in Miami, will it also include other cities?

Jason Schreyer been confirmed, In a note to Bloombergwhich will be inspired by the new game Rockstar Miami. However, he said that the original title of the project had the internal name “Project Americas”, and that The idea was to do this in cities in both North and South America. However, in principle, this would not be the case, but the journalist retracted The possibility that after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, new video game locations will come in the form of DLC.

