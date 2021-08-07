The American hurricane destroys Spain

In a few years they will surely establish the new silver. The second in the history of Spanish women’s water polo. But this Saturday in the pool, Tatsumi didn’t recognize himself. It’s true that the sport’s ogre at the fore was an American team that had already overtaken the steamboat and looked a lot friendlier in Tokyo. But in the final, the North Americans swept the Mickey Oka team, which is very unfortunate, timid and defeated without forgiveness or choice from start to finish. In London 2012, the year of hatching, Spain lost 8-5. At least a decent result. Because at the end of the tournament in Japan there was only one team. The other was a broken game and reduced to almost nothing. Nothing came out of him in any way and he never conveyed, save for a few minutes in the second quarter, the impression that he could put his opponent in trouble. Silver will always be but it surely wasn’t the way they wanted to end up here. From the rest to the end, the Spaniards scored only one goal. The fact says it all.

The Spanish idea was to get the United States out of trouble, for the candidates to have the doubts and believe that they were no longer as superior as they once were. But the opposite happened. The Americans jumped into the pool ready to line up, not letting Spain pass even once, to get the ground in the middle soon to cut back on Miki Oca’s options.

“They’re more humane,” said Mica Garcia the day before. It never looked like that. Because a hurricane fell on the Spanish players, and they lost and lost resolve in the attack, excelled in defense and flooded the general lines. Goalkeeper Johnson (who finished 73% of her stops) was an insurmountable barrier for Spanish shooters, who hit either her arms or the defenders. On the other hand, Mosselman or Stevens found the network. 1-4 At the end of this period I made it clear who was responsible.

Moreover, the United States took advantage of instances of supremacy and omitted Spain on the few occasions on which outright auctions would have been possible. Like one by Roser Tarragó and another by Maica Garcia.

Both would make up in the second quarter, a period in which Miki Oka called a timeout with a 1-6. Everything was falling apart. Debris was absolute on both sides of the pond. This break was good for Spain, who are back in the pool ready to at least show some good water polo ingredients. Finally, Tarago and Mica Garcia outsmart Johnson and are joined by Pia Ortiz.

Breaking 4-7 at least reduced the damage and allowed us to believe that Miki Oka’s team could still dream of winning if they could tighten the score.

But it was just a mirage. The United States hit the gas again. Spain was forced to finish the match from afar and in these circumstances the American goalkeeper did not face much difficulties. On the contrary, Williams, Fisher and Gilchrist (professional surfer) angered Laura Esther who fell in front. There was nothing to be done and Haralbides, from the penalty spot, put Fischer blushed at 4-12 with a quarter to play. Even Spain couldn’t really look forward to a win and didn’t score in this period.

This is not what the choice expected. It all came together. A prosperous afternoon for the Americans, the now three-time Olympic champion, and a poor game for the Spaniards. It was the way of the cross for those who disappeared from the Oca, who disappeared from the map. Roser Tarago was crying a lot on the bench while there were still five minutes left. It was a picture of spitting unease. The USA had no mercy and their coach was not elegant as he demanded time in the absence of 2m30, and won 9 on the podium with great bitterness.