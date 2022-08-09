The Arceus Chronicles is coming to Netflix next month – we’re not geeks

Approximate reading time: two Minutes

The Pokémon Company is about to present one of its new specials to fans outside Japan, as special Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles To be released soon in the United States.

An official announcement read: “The Pokémon Company International has announced that a new animated special called Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is about to reach fans outside of Japan and will soon be shown in the United States in September.”

What do you expect from Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles?

Not long ago, the audience received a gift after her debut Pokemon: Legends of ArceusIncluding the TV series Pokémon Journeys, took the time to explore the game with a very special trip to the Sinnoh region, and now The Arceus Chronicles will be the icing on the cake for all fans of the franchise.

This new special will premiere on Netflix from September 23rd. However, it will be shown for the first time in a show in World Pokémon Championship 2022 From London around 6pm GMT on August 19, 2022. Seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Outside of the 2022 Pokemon World Championship, fans from all over the world (except Asia) will be able to watch Pokemon: Arceus Chronicles Exclusively on Netflix starting September 23, 2022.

This premiere will be on August 19th, so for those planning the event it’s best to get there early, as arrival is on a first-come-first-served basis, and no one wants to miss it!

If you’re not familiar with the Pokémon series, you can relive it on Netflix or Pokémon TV and follow the latest adventures of Ash and his trusted friend Pikachu.

