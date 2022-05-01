‘The Batman’, the second highest-grossing movie in the US since the pandemic

This content was published on Mar 07 2022 – 22:19

Los Angeles (USA), March 7 (EFE). – “Batman” exceeded all expectations, bringing in $134 million during the weekend of its US premiere, becoming the second highest-grossing movie since the beginning of the pandemic, after “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Production company Warner Bros. had high hopes of reimagining Batman, but few ventured to cap the total revenue of its first appearance above $100 million.

During its first weekend in US theaters, Robert Pattinson’s starring version surpassed all previous DC superhero films, with the exception of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), which reached 166 million sets.

In addition, the most successful release to date of its director Matt Reeves was “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014), for which he earned $ 73 million.

“Batman” also specified the distance in relation to “unknown”; By far the best opening of 2022 in the US, at $50 million.

In other words, the dazzling premiere of The New Batman generated box office returns in three days that were higher than the entire commercial career of tapes like “Dune,” the second most-nominated movie for the 2022 Academy Awards with ten nominations.

Although Bruce Wayne’s latest adventure (the true identity of Batman) is a far cry from the historic premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony and Marvel Studios) in North American theaters in December last year, when it swept 260 million dollar .

The highest-grossing movie of all time remains “Avengers: Endgame”, which managed to reach 357 million with ticket sales during its first weekend in the US on April 26, 2019. EFE

gac / er / rrt

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.