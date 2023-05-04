The Biden administration announced it would deploy 1,500 troops to the southern border and reached a deportation agreement with Mexico a week before Title 42 expires.

President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of 1,500 US Army and Navy troops to the country’s southern border for 90 days as the US prepares to end immigration policy under Title 42 next week, federal regulations put in place during Trump’s presidency. Over the past three years, this measure has been used to quickly expel more than 2.7 million migrants without due process at the country’s southern border. There are currently 2,500 National Guard troops on the US-Mexico border as part of the Biden administration’s routine crackdown on entry of asylum seekers. Biden officials also reached an agreement on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, in which the United States can continue to deport non-Mexican immigrants to Mexico across the country’s southern border. Immigrant rights activists Biden’s latest measure has been widely condemned by immigrant rights activists, who have rejected the US president’s enforcement of the asylum ban and anti-immigrant policies similar to Trump’s. In related news, New York City’s mayor said Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has resumed moving asylum seekers. It’s been months since New York City received its last busloads of asylum seekers, after thousands of people began arriving almost daily since October 2022.

