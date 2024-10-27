The Church leaves the possibility of women’s ordination “open” – DW – 10/26/2024

The Catholic Church announced, on Saturday (10/26/2024), that it is leaving the “Pope” to the issue of ordaining women as deacons, a position that precedes that of a priest, at a global summit on the future of the Church in the world. Vatican. The Synod, the council of bishops and laity gathered from around the world to this day, defended in its final document that “there are no reasons why women should not assume” responsibilities in the Church, without causing division among the participants.

“This reflection must continue,” says the final document approved by Pope Francis, which was prepared after three years of consultation with the faithful. The text highlights that “women still face obstacles in obtaining greater recognition” of their role. Francis ordered its publication immediately because he would not write an apostolic exhortation with references, as is customary.

The Synod is a gathering of bishops from all over the world and, by order of the Pope, also of laity and voting women that has taken up issues important to the Church to this day. Its members number 358, including 53 women. The issue of the “guiding” role of women in the Church is the one that caused the greatest division among voters, as it received, according to data issued by the Holy See, 97 votes against 258 supporters.

The document also refers to sexual abuse in the church. “The abuse crisis, in its various and tragic manifestations, has caused untold and long-term suffering to victims and survivors, as well as to their communities. The Church must listen with particular attention and sensitivity to the voices of victims and survivors of sexual abuse. It refers to abuses of spiritual, economic, institutional, authority and conscience by clergy or People who have church duties.

LGC (AFP, EFI)