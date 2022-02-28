The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Biden will speak with allies to coordinate response to the invasion: the White House

President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill hold talks with allies and partners on Monday to discuss “events” taking place during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “coordinate our consolidated response,” he said White House This Sunday night.

The Biden administration did not provide further details about who will participate in the call, which will take place at a later time United Nations General Assembly Discuss a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

Russia He has become an international pariah as his forces battle the streets of Ukrainian cities and face a barrage of sanctions, including bans on the use of Western airspace The major networks of the financial world.

early on Sunday, st 7 He threatened new sanctions when the top American diplomat, Anthony BlinkenHe asserted that the wealthier group of countries was “completely biased” against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” to be put on high alert, sparking immediate international outrage. The United States described the matter as “totally unacceptable.”

