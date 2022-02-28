The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Biden will speak with allies to coordinate response to the invasion: the White House

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill hold talks with allies and partners on Monday to discuss “events” taking place during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “coordinate our consolidated response,” he said White House This Sunday night.

The Biden administration did not provide further details about who will participate in the call, which will take place at a later time United Nations General Assembly Discuss a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

Russia He has become an international pariah as his forces battle the streets of Ukrainian cities and face a barrage of sanctions, including bans on the use of Western airspace The major networks of the financial world.

Read also: The number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the Russian offensive rises to 352; 14 children

early on Sunday, st 7 He threatened new sanctions when the top American diplomat, Anthony BlinkenHe asserted that the wealthier group of countries was “completely biased” against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” to be put on high alert, sparking immediate international outrage. The United States described the matter as “totally unacceptable.”

aosr / rmlgv

More Stories

Bimbo confirms that it has suspended its activities at its factory in Ukraine

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Russian Central Bank speaks after the announcement of the sanctions imposed by the United States, Canada and several European countries on Moscow

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Kremlin announced that the Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The European Union and the European Union agree to separate some Russian banks from the SWIFT system – El Financiero

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

A residential building in Kiev was hit by a Russian missile

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

More than 70% of the US population will not need a mask indoors, according to the CDC

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CutreCon Eleventh, February 23

25 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Diana Morrant visits Ascires Universitats Clinic and IBQuaes

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Carlos Guzmán presents a new technology project for high school students athletes | Aharon

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

[TUTORIAL] This trick allows you to activate the hidden camera of your Android phone | sports game

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Biden will speak with allies to coordinate response to the invasion: the White House

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring