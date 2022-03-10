The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky

Istanbul. – Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey LavrovToday, the head of the Kremlin confirmed, Russian President Vladimir Putinready to meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr ZelenskyWith reference to the talks in Belarus as the only viable formula.

At a press conference after the meeting in Turkey Lavrov, head of Russian diplomacy, together with his Ukrainian counterparts, Dmytro Kuleba, and his Turkish counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu, stated that Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky if this meeting brings “added value” and works to reach a solution and “concrete status” agreements.

At the same time, he noted that his meeting today with his Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts does not replace the Belarusian track, according to Lavrov, the only viable formula.

“Today’s conversation confirmed that this path is irreplaceable,” he said, referring to the authority that Russia grants to meetings in Belarus.

The intention is not to create a “parallel path”, he said, as the idea of ​​the Ukrainian side might be, adding that Kyiv’s search for new formulas is only aimed at “demonstrating activity” that replaces “real work”.

He added that in the tours held in Belarus, it was clarified what should be done to end the conflict in Belarus UkraineHe said: Disarm that country, disarm and ensure its neutrality.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side confirmed that it would respond in the near future to the concrete proposals submitted by the Russian side in writing in the last round of talks in Belarus.

