The costumes for Mr. Fantastic and Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness weren’t ‘physical costumes’

It’s Friday night in the world paper heroes. In the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange y el Multiverso de la Locura, 2022) by Sam Raimi, Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) met the Illuminati of Earth-838 (Earth-838), consisting of Professor Charles Xavier / Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Peggy Carter / Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Reed Richards / Mr. Fabulous (John Krasinski), Blackjack Boltagon/Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Maria Rambo/Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) and Karl Mordo (Chewtel Ejiofor).

In an interview with Phase Zero (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3k37ep-oIk&t=626s&ab_channel=PhaseZero), costume designer Graham Churchill discussed costumes for Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, Black Bolt and Mr. Fantastic: “To answer your question, Captain Carter, yes, we’ve had an event with Hayley several times in London before for her to go to the States for additional photo shoots. Lashana Lynch We’ve done a lot of testing with her, she’s amazing.Our Captain Marvel suit is really different but accurate and interesting. It’s completely made from scratch, molded, and all the hardware is molded specifically to a person’s body. But Red Richards and Black Bolt, they surprised me a bit At one point, a lot of other people were talked about, but unfortunately for me, they weren’t body suits.”

(ComicBookMovie.com)https://comicbookmovie.com/doctor_strange/in_the_multiverse_of_madness/doctor-strange-2-costume-designer-talks-black-bolt-and-mister-fantastics-last-minute-inclusion-exclusive-a194763#gs.6zvkce): “Yes, I feel sorry for Janek Sirrs who had to shove them into the shoe at the last minute. We had designs for other characters, and then we didn’t have actors and there was a travel ban. When we were filming the Illuminati in London, actors like Sir Patrick couldn’t From coming to London because of traveling. Richie Palmer and everyone else had a huge wish list for who would be in the Illuminati. When it came to establishing these two personalities for themselves, it was too late to do anything locally in Los Angeles. It’s too late and too close.”

“Maybe it was too close for comfort for the visual effects to really do that because up to that point, everything else was physically there. Every Wanda flying around the Kamar Taj on a very elaborate wired platform that looks like a six-way spider can pull you in different directions Whenever possible, pretty much everything is physical in the suits unless they say, “Hey, the skirt is getting in the way of the catwalk.” It gives visual effects something less to do than among the millions of things they have to do to bring in and improve these characters the way they do. You see it.”

“Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel … We built it all from scratch. We start with a 3D scan in a photo booth, then we figure out what the person looks like and we start building the suit and sculpting things on the computer. Then we print them, we craft them, and then we get to the point where we say, “We bring the actor to audition” and it’s tuned in until you get something like this. I was very happy with Lashana’s clothes. The fit and the performance, and she was able to fight. All I can say is that it cuts a lot and it’s a very quick end for the Illuminati. We shot more, But maybe it will be on Blu-ray.”

