The Dodgers have made a historic signature – Toño de Valdés

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

There is no doubt that baseball is expanding its horizons day by day more and more. Proof of this was provided by the Los Angeles Dodgers when they signed players from the African nation of Uganda.

“We are grateful for this opportunity which will further drive the growth of baseball and softball in Uganda,” said Benard Ogwell, Secretary General of the Uganda National Sports Council.

Similarly, representatives of the African nation’s authority expressed their wish that these young athletes would stand out at the big summit and fly the flag of their country.

Sironkoma, who plays the role of jar And the male who holds the position catcher, will report to Dodgers facilities in the Dominican Republic to begin their journey in professional baseball.

The coach will travel with them Winner Joshua Kizito, who will carry out his work as a coach at the Los Angeles Dodgers Academy. It is expected that the Ugandan national team will prepare with him to host the 2028 Olympics.

