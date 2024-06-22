The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean expects 12% annual growth for the Venezuelan economy

Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC), Today, Wednesday, it published its economic growth forecasts Latin America and the Caribbean during 2022 and 2023, The Venezuelan economy is expected to grow by 12 percent this year.

The forecast report highlights that Venezuela will be the fastest growing country in the South American region in 2022, followed by Colombia at 7.7 percent, and Uruguay with a 5 percent increase in its economy.

Likewise, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean It is estimated, currently, that by 2023 Venezuela could grow by another 5 percent.

Economic growth of South America (as a whole) according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, it will be 3.4 percent; Therefore, Venezuela will see growth this year of more than three times the average figure for the region.

The report published today and broadcast by Venezuelan media specifies that the conflict is between… Russia And Ukraine It negatively affected global growth, exacerbating inflationary pressures, volatility and fiscal costs.

Despite the sanctions that The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela from 2014 onwards Above all, the difficulties inherent in the pandemic Covid-19The South American country is witnessing a recovery in various sectors of its economic system.

for at least five years, The people of that country have suffered the harshness of a major contraction in national income.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, He stressed that the national recovery will continue and that the diversification of the economy indicates overcoming the economic model based on income and oil imports, which has been prevalent in recent decades.