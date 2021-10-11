The end of the crisis? Austria has a new prime minister

—— “Is the crisis over?” Austria has a new prime minister Two days after Sebastian Kurz resigned, Alexander Schallenberg formally entered the Austrian Chancellery on Monday.

Alexander Schellenberg made an official investment in the Austrian Chancellery on Monday in a bid to restore confidence and stability.

Two days after Sebastian Kurz resigned over a corruption scandal, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg formally invested in the Austrian Chancellery on Monday in a bid to restore confidence and stability.

The new Conservative Party leader, 52, was sworn in by President Alexander van der Bellen under the golden light of Vienna’s Hofburg Palace after 1pm (11am GMT).

The head of state, who welcomed the “end of the crisis” the day before, stressed that the new government bears “a great responsibility to restore confidence.”

Since this incident severely tested the alliance with environmentalists, it has been in trouble due to various conflicts in recent months.

The government is currently trying to project an image of unity.

For this reason, Werner Kugler, the vice president in charge of the Green Party, spoke of opening a “new chapter in the work of government.” Mission.

Sebastian Kurz, founder of an unprecedented alliance between the conservative ÖVP party and environmentalists in early 2020, was forced to withdraw on Saturday night.

The pressure of the Green Party and the pressure of some people in their field, in An investigation was announced against him.

The 35-year-old politician vehemently denies the allegations and is believed to have used government funds in the past to gain favorable media coverage and thus gain power.

It was he who came up with the name Alexander Schellenberg to replace him. According to media reports, he sent him a text message at three o’clock on Saturday morning, which shocked his minister.

The diplomat’s son came from a noble family and studied law in Vienna and Paris. He joined the Austrian diplomacy in 1997 and is fluent in five foreign languages.

Having held various positions, especially in Brussels, this “disguised European”, in the words of the Austrian president, became foreign minister in June 2019. He will be replaced by the current ambassador to Paris, Michael Lienhardt.

Political expert Patrick Morrow confirmed that experts praised Sally’s father of four for his “reputation for integrity” and his “ability to communicate with the media.”

He added that he also believes in Sebastian Kurtz, “he’s been a close friend for most of his career.” He shared the same beliefs, from opposition to immigration to anti-Turkey.

Analysts believe that if you do not have local political experience, “you will get the advice of Kurtz Sherpa and the strong support of the latter.”

In fact, the opposition is concerned about the persistence of the “Kurtz regime.”

The ÖVP president experienced a rapid rise to the Austrian political scene and became the youngest elected leader on the planet at the end of 2017. In 2019 he suffered from a scandal, but recovered without difficulty.

Can you go back to the chair? At the same time, Sebastian Kurz will serve in Parliament and is omnipresent, vowing to “remove” the charges against him.

In addition to this case, he was also investigated for giving false testimony before a parliamentary committee.

