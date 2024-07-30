The eurozone continues to grow behind the United States, and the German economy is still unable to recover.

Mia Thompson July 30, 2024 0
The eurozone continues to grow behind the United States, and the German economy is still unable to recover.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The euro zone economy enjoyed modest growth in the April-June quarter as the United States beat expectations, highlighting a widening transatlantic gap with Germany, and the European Union's largest economy remained unabated as reluctant consumers saved more instead of spending on cars or new homes.

Gross domestic product, or the total output of goods and services, rose by 0.3% in the second quarter in the 20 countries that use the euro, according to official figures published Tuesday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency. Germany, the group’s largest economy, contracted again, with GDP falling by 0.1%.

Tuesday's figures follow a similar 0.3% increase for the January-March quarter, the first significant increase after more than a year of near-zero stagnation.

In contrast, the U.S. economy grew 0.7% in the second quarter from the previous quarter, or 2.8% on an annualized basis. American consumers are spending freely, and government spending with a larger budget deficit and subsidies for business investment in renewable energy, semiconductors, and infrastructure are contributing to U.S. growth.

These trends are reflected in Europe, where consumers are starting to save at record levels and governments are beginning to restrict spending to reduce their budget deficits.

More Stories

US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

Mia Thompson July 27, 2024 0
The accumulated trade deficit with China is .1 trillion.

The accumulated trade deficit with China is $1.1 trillion.

Mia Thompson July 22, 2024 0
Qatar Chamber stresses importance of investment in East Africa

Qatar Chamber stresses importance of investment in East Africa

Mia Thompson July 21, 2024 0
Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mia Thompson July 19, 2024 0
Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Mia Thompson July 18, 2024 0
UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

UCAM resumes health collaboration in Uganda

Mia Thompson July 16, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The eurozone continues to grow behind the United States, and the German economy is still unable to recover.

The eurozone continues to grow behind the United States, and the German economy is still unable to recover.

Mia Thompson July 30, 2024 0
Argentina Doesn't Know the Results of Venezuela's Elections – El Financiero

Argentina Doesn't Know the Results of Venezuela's Elections – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring July 29, 2024 0
Find out what type of insomnia you have and how to treat it.

Find out what type of insomnia you have and how to treat it.

Cedric Manwaring July 28, 2024 0
US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

US economy grows at 2.8% annual rate

Mia Thompson July 27, 2024 0
Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

Cedric Manwaring July 27, 2024 0