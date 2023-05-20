The FIFA U-20 World Cup begins in Argentina: the schedule of all matches for the first day of the tournament

The cup that will remain in dispute until June 11 in Argentina

he Subworld 20 It will start on Saturday, May 20th in Santiago del Estero and San Juan. After the movie premiere Argentine national team to Javier Mascheranoone of the favorites in the competition, there will also be three other matches that will serve as the opening for the competition that will end on June 11.

Guatemala vs. New Zealand

Guatemala And New Zealand It will be one of the two opening games of the Subworld 20 For the first date of Group Awhich is also an integrated area Argentina And Uzbekistan. he Umm Al-Modon Unique Stadium De Santiago del Estero will host the event as a prelude to a cross between the other teams in the group. from 3:00 p.m TyC Sports And DirecTV Sports.

those that are led Raphael Loredo She entered this competition after being one of the semi-finalists in the category qualifiers for CONCACAFwhere they lost in the previous instance of the final match against the runner-up, dominican republic.

On the other hand, those that are led Darren Bazley They secured their ticket thanks to being champions of the under-20 tournament held on the Ocean Continent. In the final they won 3-0 Fiji.

Possible decks:

Guatemala: Jorge Moreno. Randall Corrado, Mateus Gaitan, Jonathan Franco, Jeshua Urizar; Figo Montaño, Andy Dominguez, Carlos Santos, Eddie Palencia, Alan Juarez and Arquimedes Ordoñez. DT: Rafael Loredo.

New Zealand: bag sims; Isaac Hughes, Finn Surman, Lucas Kelly Held, Jackson Jarvey; Adam Sobeck, Finn Conchi, Jackson Manuel, Jay Herdman; Noah Karunaratne and Oliver Koloty. DT: Darren Bazeley.

United States vs. Ecuador

United State will be measured by Ecuador to start San Juan del Bicentennial Stadium On the first day of Group Bintegrated to Fiji And Slovakiawho will play after this transit. From 3:00 p.m., with TV on DirecTV Sports.

trainer Mickey Varas Proud to reach the competition as the best team in the world Union of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), because they were thrashed 6-0 dominican republic In the qualifying final that gave him tickets to the World Cup and Paris Olympics 2024 next to this selection.

In other words, his opponent took fourth place in hexadecimal end disputed within South American From the division and won the last ticket to the World Cup, but was disqualified from Pan American Games This year in Chile.

Possible decks:

United State: Gaga Slonina; Justin Che, Brandan Craig, Joshua Winder, Jonathan Gomez; Daniel Edelman, Jack McGlynn, Owen Wolfe; Quinn Sullivan, Darren Yabe, and Kevin Paredes. DT: Mickey Faras.

Ecuador: Gilmar Napa. Daniel De La Cruz, Joel Ordonez, Cristian Garcia, Mikey De La Cruz; Christopher Zambrano, Kendry Baez, Sebastian Gonzalez; Ariel Mena, Nelson Angulo, and Justin Coiro. DT: Miguel Bravo.

Fiji vs. Slovakia

Fiji will face Slovakia At the end of the first date of Group B in continuity Subworld 20. After knowing the previous score between their area rivals, both teams will go out on grass San Juan del Bicentennial Stadium In search of a victory that leaves them in good stead for what’s to come. From 6 pm on TV DirecTV Sports.

Technical Director , Bobby memesin this case with Team Oceanic after its fall New Zealand And obtaining second place in the competition provided two places for the competition on their own continent.

In other words, the cast has been trained before Albert Rusnak Received the fifth and final ticket to world after multiplication Austria in it hem From the UEFA European Championship, which also qualified France, Israel, England and Italy.

Possible decks:

FijiAydin is desirable. Peter Ravitsay, Sailasa Rato, Enrico Matao; Josh Lakeritabua, Clarence HussainNabil Beg, Gulam Razoul, Keri Kubo; Mohamed Rahim and Samuela Nafus. DT: Bobby Mims.

Slovakia: Samuel Pelanick. Simon Mikoda, Samuel Pagen, Marek Oglaki, Sebastian Cossa; Mate Solgay, Dominic Snyder, Mario Sawyer, Archer Jagdos; Balint Csoka and Timotej Jambor. DT: Albert Rusnak.

Read on:

FIFA has released the official photos of the Argentina national team for the U-20 World Cup

The pearls of the U-20 national team in Santiago del Estero: the gesture of the fans and the most annoying intruder in practice

Mascherano’s Potential Team For Argentina’s World Cup Debut: A Special Request To His Players

He’s gone Sub 20 world champion, won cup with River and tired of football at 26: ‘Player life isn’t done convincing me’