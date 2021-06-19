The government gives a subsidy of 10,000 pesos to companies in CDMX

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Mexico City government will grant loans worth 10,000 pesos, to support small businesses that will be affected by the implementation of the red traffic light, which is implemented from December 19 to January 10.

50,000 credit will be given, at 0% interest rate, with a repayment period of up to 24 months and a grace period of four months.

For this purpose, 500 million pesos will be allocated and registration will be made through the page https://tramites.cdmx.gob.mx/fondeso/

What are the requirements?

  • Official ID (voting credentials, professional ID card or passport)
  • Unique Population Registration Code (CURP)
  • Proof of address in Mexico City and business vouchers.
  • Obligad @ Solidari @ with official ID and checks
  • Electronic signature and delivery of the contract, promissory note and fire schedule.

In addition, support is given to workers in formal and informal restaurants who, for one occasion, will receive 2,200 pesos.

With this, 100,000 people are expected to benefit, who will have to register as of tomorrow in https://apoyoemergente.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/ Using a CDMX key to receive assistance.

