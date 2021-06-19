The handshake is returning little by little in the United States…

It disappeared with the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to mass vaccination and the gradual lifting of restrictions in the United States and Europe, the handshake is back. However, the future of the tradition is uncertain.

One of the images that characterized the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Geneva was the handshake, in terms of the diplomatic and health dimension. A few days ago, guests at the G7 in Cornwall, including Biden, greeted each other by bumping into each other.

The restrictions imposed by the covid-19 virus have been lifted almost throughout the United States, health recommendations are less stringent, there are no specific orders in companies and everyone deals with physical contacts in their own way.

Jesse Green, a telephone technician in New York, still refuses to shake hands with his clients, restricting the gesture to people he knows and who have been vaccinated. “With this pandemic, people are becoming more aware of what they are doing with their hands,” he said.

More and more businesses and local government offices are now using a colored bracelet to allow employees, customers or visitors to indicate their degree of openness to communication: red, yellow or green, from the most mistrustful to the most comfortable level.

William Martin is a lawyer in his 60s who no longer shakes hands with anyone, whether they have been vaccinated or not. And it will continue like this “until it’s safe,” he said, implying that years may pass. Hugging, common among Americans, is becoming less practiced today, and even kissing is never picked up in the United States.

“Going back to the old ways won’t change infection rates,” says Jack Karavanos, a professor of public health at New York University (NYU), and remembers that, according to research, the virus is not primarily transmitted by physical contact. “However, we do know that colds, flu and various other diseases are transmitted by contact,” he said. “So eliminating the handshake would still have a positive effect from a public health standpoint.”

Many consider shaking hands to be a health hazard. “I think we should never shake hands, to be honest with you,” immunity expert Anthony Fauci, the White House adviser on the pandemic, said in April 2020.

“There are always people with germ phobia, who don’t want to touch people because they see the infection everywhere,” says Allen Fore, professor of sociology at Auburn University. “We could have more” of people like this after the pandemic, he added.

Distrust can be a common currency among young adults. “These are the years when kids are forming,” explains Andy McCorkel, a 33-year-old nursing assistant. “I have the impression that this will psychologically fix the need to maintain distance.” Allen Faure says the handshake is “a ritual” that adults teach children. But 16 months after the trauma, the transmission of this tradition can be called into question. Adding to the impact of COVID is a background trend of less formal exchanges that have already affected the handshake, says the sociologist.

Pandemic brought elbow salute, fist-to-fist, Indian-style “namaste” (both palms joined)… Will they bury the old handshake?

We would lose a lot “if we gave her up,” says Patricia Napier Fitzpatrick, founder of the New York School of Letters. For centuries with this gesture, “one shows your trust in the other.” In addition, the teacher, whose gesture allows him to “decode her body language,” said the teacher, “understands.” One can tell a lot about someone by shaking hands.”

Gradually, some like Richard Vaughn, a New York construction worker who has germophobia but is calm thanks to his alcoholic jelly, is regaining the old habit.

In the United States, where the pandemic has fueled polarization, handshakes have also become “political,” a sign of defying health restrictions, McCorkel notes. “I think we will continue to shake hands, but there will be more tolerance for those who do not feel comfortable doing so. It is a very important ritual in our culture,” Faure concluded.