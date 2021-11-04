The health and well-being of the population is a priority: Martinez Garcia

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Public Health Day begins which will end on November 16th

The influenza vaccine will be implemented until March 2022 in 546 health centers and CESSA

The recalled population is girls and boys over six months, under five years of age, 60 and over, and pregnant women.

TEHUACÁN, Pue. For the state government, it is a priority to ensure the health and well-being of minors, young people and the general population, said the Minister of Health, José Antonio Martinez Garcia, at the opening of the Second Congress of Public Health and from the introduction of influenza vaccination in the municipality of Tehuacan.

The official reported that during this process, with the slogan “Share today, this is for your health,” various measures will be implemented for the benefit of the people of Puebla and Puebla from this day until November 16, such as the application of biological materials. For complete vaccination schedules for: BCG, pentavalent, hepatitis B, DPT, rotavirus, conjugated pneumococcal and hexavalent, among others.

Also, hydration procedures will be carried out with the delivery of oral serum, deworming (population from 2 to 14 years old); In addition to discussions and workshops on how to prevent acute diarrheal diseases, acute respiratory infections and neonatal tetanus.

In this event, 5,521 workers from the entire health sector (IMSS, ISSSTE, ISSSTEP and Health Services) will participate. In addition, in 546 Level I medical units (between CESSA and health centers) of this agency, they will apply biologics to prevent seasonal influenza that occurs in the winter season; Girls and boys over six months of age but younger than five years of age, adults 60 and older, pregnant women and people with certain comorbidities can get this vaccine.

Martinez Garcia confirmed that the validity period for the application of the influenza vaccine is until March 2022, so it is scheduled to apply one million and 257 thousand doses in the state.

On this occasion, Azusina Rosas Tapia, Local Representative for the 22nd District and Chair of the State Congress Health Committee, emphasized that the actions, achievements and scope of the Public Health Conferences represent an effort by the state government and other institutions to grant equitable access to health services, as well as prioritize the health of all residents.

Rosas Tapia endorsed his commitment to continue actions in the interest of health and reiterated the call for free vaccination, as it is everyone’s right.

More Stories

+ Apple Fitness, the comprehensive exercise program

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sanitas Mayors Bets On Music Therapy For Emotional Well-being

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Looking for a job? Data Science Engineering and the Future • ENTER.CO

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The World Academy of Sciences brings in new Cuban members – Juventud Rebelde

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Materials Science and Technology Conference will be held on November 29-30 in Bilbao

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science, environment and education focus on Chile’s presidential debate

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The health and well-being of the population is a priority: Martinez Garcia

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Viral: Children face a difficult challenge and receive congratulations from users on social networks | Instagram | football | NCZD | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A TV ad confirms the new features and details of Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 – Nintenderos

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

A study has found that California condors are able to reproduce without the need for mating

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ebrard says that reforming the electricity sector is not the subject of the relationship with the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith