The impossible mega tsunami in Greenland that created waves that lasted for weeks

This strange event occurred just one year ago and caused waves that reached a distance of more than 50 kilometers

According to investigations, the tsunami reached a height of 200 meters above sea level at some points Photo by Noye Malama on Pexels

If you read the title of this news, you might think that it refers to a phenomenon that occurred hundreds of years ago. However, it was in September 2023 when A.J Megatsunami in Greenland caused waves that lasted for weeks. This was recently discovered by the German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ and the German University of Potsdam in an experiment Research published in Earth sciences scientist.

It all started with a landslide In the Greenland Strait, a landslide occurred so powerful that it generated a massive tsunami that sent waves through the water channel for an entire week. especially, This event is called seiche Researchers hope to identify it more quickly in the future, as it is a phenomenon that can cause loss of human life.

The Greenland tsunami that lasted for weeks

Researchers from the German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ and the University of Potsdam worked together to analyze Data collected by various satellites and seismic activity stations They are located in regions such as Germany, Alaska and North America. They thus confirmed that this had happened only one year ago, in September 2023 In Greenland there is a very strange phenomenon.

It all started with A Powerful landslide In a fjord on this large island located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean. The power of this chip was like this Caused a megatsunami Also of large size, which in turn led to the emergence of… Small waves occurred over the course of an entire week. This event, called seiche, could be recorded thanks to signals that traveled up to 5,000 kilometers across the entire planet.

In fact, one of the things that caught the researchers' attention the most was the fact that they were able to do this Record over a week of signals worldwide Caused by a wave caused by falling rocks. This is how geophysicist Angela Carrillo Ponce explains it. In a publication of the Seismological Society of Americawhich is an essential part of this research, which adds that These detection techniques are very important In remote monitoring areas such as Greenland.

A study of information collected by satellites and seismic activity centers also confirmed the arrival of the tsunami Up to 200 metres Above sea level, in addition to reaching a The distance is more than 50 kilometers.

Carrillo Ponce explains as well The importance of this discovery for the future. “Analysis of the seismic signal can give us some answers about the processes involved and may even lead to better monitoring of similar events in the future.”“, points out the researcher.

Taking into account the process of climate change that the planet is currently immersed in, it will be natural that there will be more and more changes in the glaciers and, consequently, More landslides possible Like the one that occurred in Greenland in 2023. So monitoring this area could help Detect these events in advance In this way, Protect people that could be affected.

This is not the first time we talk about big tsunamis on Andro4all, as we have already commented The case of the father and son who survived the highest tsunami wave ever recorded. When talking about large waves, we can also remember that ghost waves can be, and even are, enormous in size 4 times higher than imagined.

