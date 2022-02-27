The Kremlin announced that the Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side

A spokesman for the Russian presidency said that the country’s delegation “will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel” and is awaiting a decision from Kiev in this regard.

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus to hold negotiations with the Ukrainian side. On Sunday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation was headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin.

“According to the agreement reached, the Russian delegation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other institutions, including the President’s Administration, He arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainians“,.

The spokesperson noted that the delegation “will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel” and Waiting for a decision from Kiev About. However, he warned that Moscow this time “won’t get stuck” The course of its military operations throughout the duration of the talks, as it did recently.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus told RIA Novosti that The authorities in Minsk have prepared everything necessary For negotiations between the two countries in Gomel and to ensure everything related to protocol issues.

Gomel was proposed by the Ukrainian sideSpecifically, as a place to negotiate. As we have said before, the Russian delegation is ready for these talks immediately.”

This Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ad “Special military operation to defend Donbass”. In a special message to Russian citizens, the president explained that the aim of the operation was “to protect people who have been mistreated and exterminated by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

You can follow the development of the Russian operation in Ukraine in our update minute by minute.

