‘The Last Game’: A Netflix Documentary Filmed in Ushuaia

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The The Netflix documentary “The Last Game” about global warming and its impact on ice hockey has begun filming in Ushuaianear Yamana bar and skate track.

with the presence of Two pros in the North American League NHL (National Hockey League) From Canada and the United StatesThere will be a demo match with local players as part of the Netflix production shoot.

One of them is the American athlete, Darius Casparitis, a former professional player who won three Olympic medals; The other is the Oxford University team captain, John McBain.

Ushuaia, which houses the only Olympic skating rink in South America, is one of eight cities around the world chosen to depict this problem.

In addition to the Carlos “Tachuela” Oyarzún Municipal Trail, over the weekend, the film crew took some shots at Laguna del Diablo Track, a natural site where sports and snow activities were historically practiced in the city. They also added some aerial shots of Ushuaia.

The documentary The Last Game deals with the consequences of global warming and climate change and how they affect places where natural ice is used as a stage for sports such as hockey in this case, although skating can also be included.

More Stories

Pixar will develop Woody فيلم

46 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Minions: Gru’s origin is partly thanks to the hilarious viral TikTok

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The FBI is looking for the “Queen of Cryptocurrency”; She offers $100,000 to her site

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Cronenberg’s new movie hit Cannes

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

SEGA plans to release new movie mods for Atlus games

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Oscar 2022: Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley gets 4 nominations

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Without a win, the United States defeated Haiti

3 mins ago Sharon Hanson

This Motorola phone has set a new power record in AnTuTu

6 mins ago Leo Adkins

Feral: She wanted to surprise her boyfriend by bringing him food to work and found him with another woman | News from Mexico

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

USA predicted a 3-0 win over Haiti

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

The metaverse economy will be greater than Mexico’s GDP in 10 years

29 mins ago Mia Thompson