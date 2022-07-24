The manicure with waves that will bring you to the sea

It is very likely that you are one of the lucky ones who are about to go on vacation to the coast to spend a few days of dreams and enjoy the sun and sea to the fullest. But if, on the other hand, this year for whatever reason you can’t take a vacation and go to the beach, there is still something you can do which is Bring the sea in your hands. Yes, yes, as you read it, because there is nothing that “nail art” cannot achieve. So if your saltwater cravings don’t wait, we’ll show you it Six designs Mermaid style wave nails This will scare you

All these designs that, of course, Blue prevails is part of The biggest trends in summer manicure. Among them you will find french abstractMany ‘Reeds are a decorative material’a mixture of tones, and as we told you earlier, waves are everything Write reminiscent of sea waves. This selection of mermaid-style manicure They are so different from each other, but they all look great on your nails no matter what What are you like Or if you wear it short or long.

Of course: you’ll need a good hand and a lot of skill to do it, so it won’t be a problem if you’re a true “professional” in manicure. If this is not the case, contact your beauty center so that a specialist can make the nail design that you like the most. Do you want to know mermaid style nails? Move this gallery!