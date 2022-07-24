The manicure with waves that will bring you to the sea

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

It is very likely that you are one of the lucky ones who are about to go on vacation to the coast to spend a few days of dreams and enjoy the sun and sea to the fullest. But if, on the other hand, this year for whatever reason you can’t take a vacation and go to the beach, there is still something you can do which is Bring the sea in your hands. Yes, yes, as you read it, because there is nothing that “nail art” cannot achieve. So if your saltwater cravings don’t wait, we’ll show you it Six designs Mermaid style wave nails This will scare you

All these designs that, of course, Blue prevails is part of The biggest trends in summer manicure. Among them you will find french abstractMany ‘Reeds are a decorative material’a mixture of tones, and as we told you earlier, waves are everything Write reminiscent of sea waves. This selection of mermaid-style manicure They are so different from each other, but they all look great on your nails no matter what What are you like Or if you wear it short or long.

Of course: you’ll need a good hand and a lot of skill to do it, so it won’t be a problem if you’re a true “professional” in manicure. If this is not the case, contact your beauty center so that a specialist can make the nail design that you like the most. Do you want to know mermaid style nails? Move this gallery!

Announcement – Continue reading below

1

full of luster

The nail glitter They will always be our downfall, and even more so if they were created to represent the sea.

two

french abstract

You may not stop seeing this style on your social networks, but it couldn’t be more trendy!

4

The most special French

We’ve always told you how many versions the French version has, but have you fancied it with the ocean?

5

ripples of different degrees

Against a natural background, your waves will be able to occupy every niche of your nails.

6

with textures

Monochrome nails overlap others with relief and starfish-like decals for a touch of sophistication.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Announcement – Continue reading below

More Stories

5 Android 12 errors that still need to be fixed

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Felt, the tool that helps you plan a trip easily

24 hours ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo is asking users to stop using old hardware

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to change Instagram font easily

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Canyons on Mars are much larger than the Grand Canyon on Earth

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo Switch Sports confirms date and details of its first major update

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Russia says the Odessa attack was against US weapons

11 mins ago Leland Griffith

Russia asks UN to lift sanctions on grain exports

17 mins ago Mia Thompson

UAZ sports medicine, escorting athletes

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cuban triple jump performance at the World Championships in Athletics

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

5 Android 12 errors that still need to be fixed

8 hours ago Leo Adkins